Hannity's message to Andrew Cuomo: 'Stop deflecting, stop distracting, and stop blaming everyone' but yourself

Scandal-plagued New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo must be held accountable for his actions, Sean Hannity told viewers Friday.

"The time for transparency, the time for accountability was long ago," said the "Hannity," host, who called on Cuomo to "stop deflecting, stop distracting and stop blaming everyone but himself."

Hannity also called out Democrats who were quick to condemn then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when accusations were leveled against him prior to his 2018 confirmation, but have remained silent since three women accused the New York governor of sexual misconduct.

"Where are the calls for accountability from major establishment Democrats, in other words, the 'I believe her' caucus?" he asked. "Are they going to hold Andrew Cuomo to the same standards they held Justice Kavanaugh to?"

The host then rounded on Vice President Kamala Harris for her continued silence, saying "we have yet to hear from Kamala Harris and she led the 'I believe her' caucus in the U.S. Senate against Kavanaugh."

Turning to reports by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times that detailed efforts by the Cuomo administration to cover up data about COVID deaths in nursing homes, the Fox News host stated: "This goes beyond just hiding data. This now involves Cuomo aides actively changing official information in an official health report to cover Cuomo politically."

"So let’s be clear," Hannity continued, "We are now looking at overwhelming evidence of potential criminality. This appears to have been done to avoid, not just scrutiny from the public, but to obstruct a possible federal investigation. Because as the Journal also reported, the Department of Justice had begun seeking data from New York and other states last August."

Hannity also noted that while all this was going on, Cuomo was writing a book about his leadership during the COVID pandemic which "received such praise from the media mob."