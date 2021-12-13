Hannity: Kamala Harris is terrible at her job, and now we know why

Sean Hannity slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to live up to her responsibilities in the White House on "Hannity" Monday.

In March, President Joe Biden appointed Harris to handle the border crisis amid rising encounters between illegal immigrants and Border Patrol.

"In fact, no vice president in U.S. history has a lower approval rating than Kamala Harris," Hannity said. "Maybe that's because the vice president is terrible at her job … Ever since she was appointed border czar nine months ago, Harris has done nothing to resolve the crisis."

"Yet another massive caravan … is headed our way and Kamala Harris has no plan of action, no resolution, no future plans to visit the border, absolutely nothing," Hannity said. "By the way … is anybody surprised? According to reports, Harris often refuses to read briefings, is frequently unprepared for … daily challenges … as vice president."

A Washington Post report described Harris as a "bully" and the working environment as "soul-destroying." The veep also reportedly scolds her staffers for her being unprepared despite the claim that she fails to read the briefings.

"Instead of actually doing her job, The border czar now spends countless hours berating her own staff, according to numerous reports. Allegedly, Kamala Harris is such a menace that some are openly referring to her as a soul-destroying bully. Ouch," Hannity said.

CNN reported there is "dysfunction and lack of focus" in Harris' wing of the White House . The relationships between the Biden-Harris offices are reportedly strained, despite the cordial relationship between the vice president and President Biden .

"Now, of course, amid lashing out at her own employees, Kamala also found time to redecorate her own office with carefully curated art pieces … Apparently, according to Kamala, the border crisis can wait. Her office was in desperate need of a makeover."