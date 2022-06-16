Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris inaugurates new online policy task force

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity ripped Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday as she takes up a new responsibility; establishing an online task force meant to curb online harassment.

SEAN HANNITY: More bewildering blunders from, yes, the often giggling Vice President Kamala Harris, who wants to let us know she really likes the Internet. I mean, really likes it… Biden, Kamala and Nancy Pelosi. God help us. All right. Now, despite not yet completing any of our other jobs, you know, securing the southern border, the White House is now giving the vice president more responsibilities, now heading up something called an online policy task force, whatever the hell that means.

…

Now, you might be wondering what exactly that task force will do. Well, at this point, it seems to be anybody's guess. Even the White House press secretary doesn't appear to know.