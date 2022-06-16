Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HANNITY
Published

Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris inaugurates new online policy task force

Despite not yet completing any of our other jobs, the VP has been given more responsibilities,' says Hannity

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris inaugurates new online policy task force Video

Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris inaugurates new online policy task force

Sean Hannity reacts to the Vice President Kamala Harris taking on a new responsibility, launching a task force to fight online harassment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity ripped Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday as she takes up a new responsibility; establishing an online task force meant to curb online harassment. 

SEAN HANNITY: More bewildering blunders from, yes, the often giggling Vice President Kamala Harris, who wants to let us know she really likes the Internet. I mean, really likes it… Biden, Kamala and Nancy Pelosi. God help us. All right. Now, despite not yet completing any of our other jobs, you know, securing the southern border, the White House is now giving the vice president more responsibilities, now heading up something called an online policy task force, whatever the hell that means. 

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she departs the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) 

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she departs the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Now, you might be wondering what exactly that task force will do. Well, at this point, it seems to be anybody's guess. Even the White House press secretary doesn't appear to know.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.