SEAN HANNITY: Kamala was the architect, along with Joe, of every miserable failed policy decision

Fox News host Sean Hannity rips apart Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, ( Vice President Harris is) talking about grand new plans for the first day she takes office. By the way, going after corporations and price gouging. That's interesting because when they go after these corporations, those corporations are going to have to call people that are called lawyers, and those lawyers for those corporations are going to be very expensive. Some may charge as much as a thousand bucks an hour, but they're really good at what they do, and they're going to have to fight back. Do you think those corporations are going to take that financial hit, or are they going to raise their prices on you?

Make no mistake, the day has come and gone — and she has been an integral part of this administration for the past three and a half years. She's not bringing anything new, nothing fresh to the table, except she is running away from her old record and acting like she had no responsibility for the last three and a half years.

