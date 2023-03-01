SEAN HANNITY: Justice in America is no longer blind

Fox News host Sean Hannity said there is a two-tiered system of justice in America while reacting to FBI Director Christopher Wray's Fox News exclusive interview and claims the bureau's political bias and abuse of power is now worse than ever.

SEAN HANNITY: Make no mistake, justice in this country is no longer blind. This is very sad for this country. The FBI has, in fact, been politicized and the FBI and the DOJ have both been weaponized. It is sad, but this is very, very real and needs to be dealt with. In fact, they actively now and knowingly putting their thumb on the scale. They've done it now in every major election since 2016, including 2016… Now, remember, according to Jim Comey, no reasonable prosecutor would ever bring charges against Hillary Clinton. She had all that top secret classified information on her servers after she was caught mishandling a ton of top secret material. And then, of course, she destroyed evidence, the 33,000 emails. We had never heard of BleachBit before. Everybody now knows what BleachBit is. And of course, then there were Blackberries and iPhones that were smashed with hammers. And of course, they also removed SIM cards so you could never recover any information on those Blackberries and iPhones. Now, the FBI never bothered to raid Hillary Clinton's Chappaqua mansion. I wonder why."

…

"… More recently, the FBI never bothered to conduct a search warrant at any of Joe Biden's properties after top secret documents turned up here, there and pretty much everywhere Joe Biden was. Now, apparently early morning raids with SWAT teams, they are specifically reserved for Donald Trump or his friends and associates like Paul Manafort or Roger Stone or other conservatives, other Republicans, because we are now living in a country with a two tiered system of justice. Now, Director Wray had a chance to restore the integrity of the FBI to once again make it the single premier law enforcement agency in the entire world after the disastrous tenure of James Comey and company. But instead, the bureau's political bias and abuse of power, it is now worse than ever. Christopher Wray is an abject failure. No American should have confidence in his leadership.