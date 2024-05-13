Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Michael Cohen’s testimony in NY v. Trump on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: This is beyond a judicial circus featuring plenty of clowns. We've already heard testimony from the porn star that admits she hates Donald Trump , wants him in jail, owes him what, $500,000 plus dollars? Last week, she testified that she sees dead people and told jurors many graphic stories and jokes, completely irrelevant, all of it immaterial to the case.

JEN PSAKI FORCED TO EDIT BOOK AFTER MAKING MISLEADING CLAIM ABOUT BIDEN NOT CHECKING WATCH AT CEREMONY

Today was the day for their star witness, Michael Cohen, the fixer in court. He's a disbarred lawyer, Trump hater, released from prison in 2020 after a multi-year sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, a variety of other crimes. He was also convicted of lying to Congress after lying under oath.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP