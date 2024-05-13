Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: This is beyond a judicial circus

Michael Cohen is a 'Trump hater,' Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Fox News host Sean Hannity dismantles Michael Cohen's testimony against former President Trump in NY v. Trump on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Michael Cohen’s testimony in NY v. Trump on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: This is beyond a judicial circus featuring plenty of clowns. We've already heard testimony from the porn star that admits she hates Donald Trump, wants him in jail, owes him what, $500,000 plus dollars? Last week, she testified that she sees dead people and told jurors many graphic stories and jokes, completely irrelevant, all of it immaterial to the case.  

JEN PSAKI FORCED TO EDIT BOOK AFTER MAKING MISLEADING CLAIM ABOUT BIDEN NOT CHECKING WATCH AT CEREMONY 

Today was the day for their star witness, Michael Cohen, the fixer in court. He's a disbarred lawyer, Trump hater, released from prison in 2020 after a multi-year sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, a variety of other crimes. He was also convicted of lying to Congress after lying under oath. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

By the way, right now he is facing even more allegations of lying to Congress. Those allegations were recently referred to Joe Biden's weaponized DOJ. For months, Cohen has been out there appearing to solicit donations or what they call gifts on TikTok, often while wearing a shirt depicting Donald Trump behind bars. Even fake news, their CNN experts, they're perplexed that the prosecution would ask a jury to believe anything this guy has to say. 

