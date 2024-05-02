House Dem says Americans should be 'deeply concerned' by anti-Israel protests: 'We should all be outraged'

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., said all Americans should be "outraged" about anti-Israel protests inflicting havoc on college campuses throughout the country.

"We should all be outraged about what's going on, and deeply concerned," Gottheimer said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

"I think that's why we fought so hard, and we're proud of yesterday passing key bipartisan legislation, clearly defining antisemitism, ensuring that you can't have anyone on campus feel like they are not welcome there… being harassed and intimidated," he continued. "And I think that's a critical part of this. But at the end of the day, there is a way to, have civil discourse on campus and debate issues. This is clearly not the way to do that."

Gottheimer also predicted that President Biden would speak about the issue, as critics have slammed his silence.

"I think we need to hear from every leader in our country right now about standing up to hate and discrimination," Gottheimer said, after the hosts pressed him on why Biden had not yet delivered an address as the protests have escalated this week at UCLA and New York City's Columbia University.

The White House announced shortly after that Biden would address the situation, with the president telling the nation Thursday that Americans have the right to protest but not "cause chaos."

"Violent protest is not protected. Peaceful protest is," he said. "It's against the law when violence occurs. Destroying property is not a peaceful protest."

"There should be no place on any campus, no place in America, for antisemitism or threats of violence against Jewish students," he continued.

Gottheimer said the No. 1 priority for everyone should be to make sure that law enforcement and students are safe.

"That's the key to me, to make sure everyone is safe on campus," he said.

The House voted Wednesday to expand the legal definition of antisemitism used to enforce anti-discrimination laws. The bill overwhelmingly passed the House by a 320-91 vote, netting a majority of Republicans and Democrats.

If passed by the Senate and signed by President Biden, the bipartisan Antisemitism Awareness Act would mandate that the Department of Education legally adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism when enforcing anti-discrimination rules.

Gottheimer, who was among the key backers, was asked how some Democrats can support the protesters even when they clash with law enforcement.

"Well, obviously, no one should attack law enforcement, and we can't stand idly by. And what we're seeing, these images are deeply disturbing," Gottheimer said.

"I've seen the videos, I'm sure you have, of people calling for the deaths of Jews and, screaming, supporting Hamas, ‘We're all Hamas,’" he continued.

"All of that is, something that you, I just can't believe is happening on our college campuses… Democrats and Republicans who, I was shocked, voted against the antisemitism bill yesterday."

Critics of the bill have attacked it as government overreach and said it would negatively impact free speech on campus. The opposition was led in part by Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., a Jewish progressive who is the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

"You should, of course, protect free speech in this great country. But there's a huge difference between harassing and intimidating and discrimination, which shouldn't be allowed on our college campuses against anyone," Gottheimer said.

"Hate shouldn't be allowed on our college campuses," he continued. "There's a difference, again, between civil discourse and debate, which we should encourage on our college campuses. Even we don't agree. And what you're seeing now going on."

