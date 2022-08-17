Will Cain: Why is Joe Biden hiring all of these IRS agents?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Will Cain warned that the government is coming for the "little guy" after President Biden provided about $80 billion in funding for the IRS on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

WILL CAIN: They're coming for the little guy. They're coming for you. Hey, all over big cities, businesses big and small are being smash-and-grabbed and taken advantage of by armed robbers and clearly, the IRS is looking at all of these videos and thinking, "Hey, let's get in on the action," but the difference is these 87,000 IRS agents aren't going to have to smash-and-grab their way into your business to steal, although they will most likely be armed.

TRUDEAU CELEBRATES CANADIAN WINDFALL FROM BIDEN SIGNING INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

The IRS has a stockpile of almost 5,000 guns and millions of rounds of ammunition and by the way, a recent IRS job posting wrote that applicants have to be "willing to use deadly force." Now, why would the IRS need to use deadly force? But they don't have to do that. They can just send you a paper in the mail forcing you to pay up. Now, a lot of small businesses run mostly on cash — delis, laundromats, barbershops — all of them are now staring down the barrel of an audit gun. Think about this: Why is Joe Biden hiring 87,000 new IRS agents? Well, it could be that in part, he's helping out the IRS and then by extension, helping out the Democratic Party.

The union that represents the Treasury Department employees, the National Treasury Employees Union, through its PAC, gives nearly 100% of its donations to Democrats. Well, you can see what's going on here. Double the size of the IRS, double the size of the union, double the size of the contribution to Democrats. A little bit of, "I scratch your back; you scratch mine," and look, the IRS union, they love the Inflation Reduction Act. Why wouldn't they double the size? But why, again, is Joe Biden hiring all of these agents?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What are they there to do? Well, they're there to get to work and we've seen time and again how Washington operates and how it gets to work. It protects the wealthy, the powerful, without thinking about you. The ultra-rich and powerful don't play by the same set of rules as you and me. They have inside access to the system and protection from the Left and they always use it to their benefit.

WATCH THE FULL MONOLOGUE HERE: