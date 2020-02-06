Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

HANNITY
Published

Sean Hannity says he 'has the answer' to move America forward after Trump acquittal

By Yael Halon | Fox News
close
Hannity: The American people elected a winnerVideo

Hannity: The American people elected a winner

Trump administration succeeds amid Russia hoax, impeachment.

Sean Hannity urged his viewers Thursday to put an end to the "witch hunt" of President Trump and vote for a Republican takeover of the House in November.

"If you want all of this to end, I have an answer," Hannity said in his opening monologue.

TRUMP PROUDLY DISPLAYS 'ACQUITTED' HEADLINES, MERE FEET FROM PELOSI AT PRAYER BREAKFAST

"When you vote for Donald Trump, you have all the power," Hannity said. "I only have one little vote in New York. You can also give the House back to the Republican Party ... a Republican majority for the president. And you can vote for Republican Senators in your state while you are voting for President Trump.

"The witch hunt will then stop and then the country will move forward," Hannity added.

President Trump celebrates after Senate impeachment trial acquittalVideo

Hannity's comments came hours after President Trump's triumphant speech at the White House, in which he railed against “vicious" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following his historic acquittal in the Senate.

"Imagine this president actually being able to work without never-ending witch hunts, lies, conspiracy, hoaxes, misinformation, disinformation, every day," Hannity said.

TRUMP SPEAKS OUT AFTER SENATE ACQUITTAL: 'IT WAS A DISGRACE'

"Amazing what we can accomplish without that hovering over his head every second of every minute of every hour of every day," the host continued, adding that the "best is yet to come."

Looking ahead at the November elections, Hannity said he felt confident of a Trump victory because of the current state of the Democratic party.

GALLUP POLL SHOWS TRUMP, GOP APPROVAL HIT RECORD HIGHS AMID IMPEACHMENT

"Good news for the president's re-election bid is that the Democratic Party is a train wreck in every aspect," he said.

"The same people who want to take over your healthcare and give you no choice in healthcare and control every major industry in the U.S., it couldn't even count a few thousand votes in the state of Iowa..."

President Trump takes marathon victory lap after acquittal at Senate impeachment trialVideo

Hannity concluded his monologue the same way he has done every night since the impeachment inquiry began, stressing that the final verdict will only be rendered by the public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"In 271 days you are the ultimate jury. You have an opportunity to shock the world again."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.