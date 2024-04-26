SEAN HANNITY: Gaffe-prone Biden spins 'tall tales' during Howard Stern sit-down

Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down the gaffes and "tall tales" from President Biden's week, which included a rare sit-down interview with XM shock jock Howard Stern.

SEAN HANNITY: President Trump spent yet another day in court missing his wife Melania's birthday while Joe Biden was shuffling around the city without a care in the world.

Last night attending a glitzy fundraiser, mixing up a date that is near and dear to his heart, telling the crowd, "We certainly never forget the dark days of June 6." June 6 — really? Did Biden eventually correct himself? Anyway, apparently he did.

BIDEN ROASTED FOR AGREEING TO DEBATE TRUMP DURING HOWARD STERN INTERVIEW

Meanwhile, today: incredible news. Biden actually sat down for an interview, but sadly, hard-hitting questions were off the table. Biden joined former shock jock turned, well, he says it himself: proudly-woke Democrat Howard Stern on his radio show, where Biden dusted off a lot of his favorite tall tales.

We call them lies. Now, first, he bragged about his time as a civil rights icon and an arrest that actually never happened.

Here is the truth: As a young senator, Biden worked with his mentor and of course, his friend, a segregationist and palled around with racists and the former Klansman, Robert "KKK" Byrd. Why?

Together, they wanted to stop the integration of public schools and bussing, and he didn't want kids to go to schools, in his words — they would grow up in a "racial jungle." That's what Joe Biden said. That is the truth.