Biden roasted for agreeing to debate Trump on Howard Stern: 'His handlers must be furious!'

'I'm still trying to get past the fact that his handlers let him go on Stern...' one commentator wrote

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Biden says he is 'happy to debate Trump' ahead of November Video

Biden says he is 'happy to debate Trump' ahead of November

The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed their reaction to Biden saying he'd be willing to debate Donald Trump and why some critics think shielding Biden from the spotlight works in his favor. 

Political commentators joked that Biden’s staff is panicking after the gaffe-prone president said he would be "happy" to debate Trump during an interview with Howard Stern Friday.

"I don't know if you're going to debate your opponent," Stern said.

The president replied, "I am, somewhere, I don’t know when. I'm happy to debate him." 

Biden's comments represent a shift from past remarks about possibly debating Trump. Last month, he told reporters it would depend "on his behavior." 

Trump was quick to challenge Biden to debate him, declaring on Truth Social, "Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters."

BIDEN ALTERS MARINE ONE WALKING ROUTINE, IS NOW OFTEN SURROUNDED BY AIDES: REPORT

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Many commentators suggested that Biden's handlers would not be happy about the prospect of a debate.  (( Left: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein, Right: REUTERS/Tom Brenner))

NEW POLL SHOWS BIDEN'S 2024 LEAD VANISHING WITH TRUMP ON TRIAL

Conservative social media accounts had similar responses on X, many of whom referred to Biden’s "handlers" being unhappy with his response.

"Crooked Joe Biden says he's ‘happy to debate’ President Trump," RNC Research wrote. "His handlers must be furious!"

"Biden weakly answers Howard Stern that he will debate Trump, HA!" Fox News host Jeanine Pirro wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "Guess his aides couldn’t stop Biden before he answered."

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO’ - Joe Biden Staffers, after hearing Biden tell Howard Stern he will debate Trump," commentator Kevin Dalton wrote.

Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Trump quickly replied that he would be willing to debate with Biden. (Getty Images)

"I'm still trying to get past the fact that his handlers let him go on Stern..." market analyst and political commentator Jeff Carlson wrote.

"Lol - he’ll never do it," conservative humor account Catturd wrote.

"Idiot Joe Biden announced on Howard Stern’s radio show a willingness to debate Trump!  Bring it on! No teleprompter Joe!  #TRUMP2024ToSaveAmerica," Fox News contributor Leo Terrell wrote.

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.