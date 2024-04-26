Biden roasted for agreeing to debate Trump on Howard Stern: 'His handlers must be furious!'

Political commentators joked that Biden’s staff is panicking after the gaffe-prone president said he would be "happy" to debate Trump during an interview with Howard Stern Friday.

"I don't know if you're going to debate your opponent," Stern said.

The president replied, "I am, somewhere, I don’t know when. I'm happy to debate him."

Biden's comments represent a shift from past remarks about possibly debating Trump. Last month, he told reporters it would depend "on his behavior."

Trump was quick to challenge Biden to debate him, declaring on Truth Social, "Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters."

Conservative social media accounts had similar responses on X, many of whom referred to Biden’s "handlers" being unhappy with his response.

"Crooked Joe Biden says he's ‘happy to debate’ President Trump," RNC Research wrote. "His handlers must be furious!"

"Biden weakly answers Howard Stern that he will debate Trump, HA!" Fox News host Jeanine Pirro wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "Guess his aides couldn’t stop Biden before he answered."

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO’ - Joe Biden Staffers, after hearing Biden tell Howard Stern he will debate Trump," commentator Kevin Dalton wrote.

"I'm still trying to get past the fact that his handlers let him go on Stern..." market analyst and political commentator Jeff Carlson wrote.

"Lol - he’ll never do it," conservative humor account Catturd wrote.

"Idiot Joe Biden announced on Howard Stern’s radio show a willingness to debate Trump! Bring it on! No teleprompter Joe! #TRUMP2024ToSaveAmerica," Fox News contributor Leo Terrell wrote.

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.