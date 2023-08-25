SEAN HANNITY: Far-left radical prosecutors want Trump to die in prison

Fox News host Sean Hannity sounds off on the Democrats' "weaponization of justice" as former President Donald Trump faces 4th indictment on "Hannity."

WHO ARE THE 19 PEOPLE INDICTED IN THE GEORGIA ELECTION CASE AGAINST TRUMP?

HANNITY: Now the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, is probably the most recognizable person on the face of the earth, but last night, Fulton County, Georgia, officials insisted that the former president take a mug shot. Now, Trump told Fox News Digital that it was, "not a comfortable feeling – especially when you've done nothing wrong." The process is the punishment, but only part of the punishment. You have far-left radical prosecutors trying to put Donald J. Trump behind bars for hundreds of years. They want him to die in prison. Why? Because he dared to challenge the results of an election.

Now, this is something, by the way, Democrats have done virtually every major election that they lost since 2000. Let's take Hillary Clinton, for example. She attempted to delegitimize the 2016 election results with a dirty Russian disinformation dossier. Remember, she paid for that from an ex foreign spy, Christopher Steele, though, through money that was unintentionally mislabeled as a mere legal expense. No, it wasn't a legal expense. No mugshot, no arrest for Hillary Clinton. Her campaign, the DNC, merely forced to pay a small fine. All was forgiven. She got off even easier after she mishandled troves of top secret classified documents on private servers and then, of course, destroyed evidence deleting and bleach bidding, 33,000 subpoenaed emails and, yeah, destroying hard drives in the process along with devices that may have had copies on them.

But according to James Comey, no reasonable prosecutor would ever prosecute, would charge Hillary Clinton. No rage, no mug shots of Hillary Clinton. Comey said this about five years before the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago and the Justice Department charged Donald Trump, oh, for basically the exact same thing, top secret classified documents that they thought were mishandled, but he was the president. She was the Secretary of State. Joe Biden also accused mishandling as senator, vice president, top secret material stored it in his garage, the Penn Biden Center, University of Delaware, his beach house, and guess what? Did it in some cases for decades. Naturally, for Joe Biden, no consequences, no mug shot, no raid, nothing.

