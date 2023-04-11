Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

SEAN HANNITY: Does anybody have confidence that Biden will hold China accountable?

Hannity highlights how much more dangerous the world has become under Biden

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
What is Biden going to do about China’s battle plan?: Sean Hannity Video

What is Biden going to do about China’s battle plan?: Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity explains how under President Biden’s leadership the world has become more dangerous and questions how he will handle China on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity discussed how the world has become more unsafe under President Biden's faltering leadership and questioned if China will ever be held accountable on "Hannity.'

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MORE THAN 41M FROM HUNTER ASSOCIATE AFTER 2017 CHINA WIRE: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

SEAN HANNITY: Under Joe Biden's failed leadership, the world has never, ever been a more dangerous place since World War II. And that includes, by the way, the Cold War and mutually assured destruction. Now, think about this. 

While Democrats are out there demagoguing – a new axis of evil is forming right before our eyes between China, Russia, Iran. And guess what? The coalition is growing on a regular basis. And it's not only posing a threat to the US, but also the rest of the world. The entire world. 

People's Liberation Army launches joint military operations around Taiwan island. China resolutely defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

People's Liberation Army launches joint military operations around Taiwan island. China resolutely defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity. (People's Liberation Army, China)

Take a look at your screen. The Chinese army released – look what they released here, this disturbing video on state run television showing what their attack on Taiwan would look like. That's state television. The message is unmistakably clear. China is preparing and ready for war. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Xi mentioned it within the last two weeks. Does anybody have any confidence at all that your president, Joe, will hold them accountable? He's completely powerless.