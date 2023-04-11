SEAN HANNITY: Does anybody have confidence that Biden will hold China accountable?

Sean Hannity discussed how the world has become more unsafe under President Biden's faltering leadership and questioned if China will ever be held accountable on "Hannity.'

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MORE THAN 41M FROM HUNTER ASSOCIATE AFTER 2017 CHINA WIRE: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

SEAN HANNITY: Under Joe Biden's failed leadership, the world has never, ever been a more dangerous place since World War II. And that includes, by the way, the Cold War and mutually assured destruction. Now, think about this.

While Democrats are out there demagoguing – a new axis of evil is forming right before our eyes between China, Russia, Iran. And guess what? The coalition is growing on a regular basis. And it's not only posing a threat to the US, but also the rest of the world. The entire world.

Take a look at your screen. The Chinese army released – look what they released here, this disturbing video on state run television showing what their attack on Taiwan would look like. That's state television. The message is unmistakably clear. China is preparing and ready for war.

President Xi mentioned it within the last two weeks. Does anybody have any confidence at all that your president, Joe, will hold them accountable? He's completely powerless.