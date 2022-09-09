Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sean Hannity: Democrats want you to focus on hating half the country

Hannity highlights Biden mocking the GOP

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Joe Biden has no morals or any clue what day it is: Sean Hannity Video

Joe Biden has no morals or any clue what day it is: Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity highlights how Biden is continuing to bash republicans and mock the GOP ahead of midterm elections on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed how the Democratic party's midterm message to Americans is encouraging the hatred of half the country on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY DEBUNKS INFLATION REDUCTION ACT, DUBBING IT THE ‘TAX THE POOR, THE MIDDLE CLASS’ ACT

SEAN HANNITY: Quote, "They ain't got no shame" this coming from the guy that used his own crack-addicted son as a bag man, basically a guy who cheated his way through law school and plagiarized his way through the Senate. A guy that lied about being a civil rights activist, a guy that worked with segregationists to stop integration of our public schools. 

He didn't want them to become racial jungles, his words. A guy that checked his watch several times remember that during the ceremony for the 13 fallen U.S. service members that were killed because of his botched withdrawal in Afghanistan. Joe Biden has no shame. Joe Biden has no class. He has no honor. He has no dignity. He has no morals. I don't think it has any clue what day it is. And now he has a barely functioning brain. Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile, is just desperate for attention. Does anybody really care what she has to say? Yesterday, she declared that certain Republicans have got to be purged, much like a disease. 

JOHNSTOWN, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the groundbreaking of the new Intel semiconductor plant on September 9, 2022 in Johnstown, Ohio. With the help of the CHIPS Act, Intel is beginning to move its chip and semiconductor manufacturing to the United States, with this being Phase One of its project. (Photo by Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

JOHNSTOWN, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the groundbreaking of the new Intel semiconductor plant on September 9, 2022 in Johnstown, Ohio. With the help of the CHIPS Act, Intel is beginning to move its chip and semiconductor manufacturing to the United States, with this being Phase One of its project. (Photo by Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

Purge irredeemable deplorables, bitter Americans that cling to God, their guns, their Bibles, their religion, smelly trump, Wal-Mart shoppers, or in this case, MAGA Republicans. And then Hillary echoing Joe Biden now wants to purge MAGA Republicans. Now, let's be clear. Almost no one on Earth actually likes or respects Hillary Clinton, and she's never going to be president. 

But her remarks perfectly encapsulate what is the Democratic Party's midterm message. They want you to turn a blind eye to all the violent crime, the failing schools, all the economic suffering of their insane COVID policies, their climate cultism, and just focus on hating MAGA Republicans. In other words, focus on hating half the country. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Joe Biden has no morals or any clue what day it is: Sean Hannity Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.