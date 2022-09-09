Sean Hannity: Democrats want you to focus on hating half the country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed how the Democratic party's midterm message to Americans is encouraging the hatred of half the country on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Quote, "They ain't got no shame" this coming from the guy that used his own crack-addicted son as a bag man, basically a guy who cheated his way through law school and plagiarized his way through the Senate. A guy that lied about being a civil rights activist, a guy that worked with segregationists to stop integration of our public schools.

He didn't want them to become racial jungles, his words. A guy that checked his watch several times remember that during the ceremony for the 13 fallen U.S. service members that were killed because of his botched withdrawal in Afghanistan. Joe Biden has no shame. Joe Biden has no class. He has no honor. He has no dignity. He has no morals. I don't think it has any clue what day it is. And now he has a barely functioning brain. Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile, is just desperate for attention. Does anybody really care what she has to say? Yesterday, she declared that certain Republicans have got to be purged, much like a disease.

Purge irredeemable deplorables, bitter Americans that cling to God, their guns, their Bibles, their religion, smelly trump, Wal-Mart shoppers, or in this case, MAGA Republicans. And then Hillary echoing Joe Biden now wants to purge MAGA Republicans. Now, let's be clear. Almost no one on Earth actually likes or respects Hillary Clinton, and she's never going to be president.

But her remarks perfectly encapsulate what is the Democratic Party's midterm message. They want you to turn a blind eye to all the violent crime, the failing schools, all the economic suffering of their insane COVID policies, their climate cultism, and just focus on hating MAGA Republicans. In other words, focus on hating half the country.

