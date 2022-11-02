SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are now playing the blame game

Sean Hannity pressed each voter to turn out at on election day otherwise the "Democrats Party machine" will win again on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: EVERY VOTER NEEDS TO DO THEIR PART AND ‘TAKE NOTHING FOR GRANTED’

SEAN HANNITY: Now, as you might have noticed, with a few notable exceptions, most polls in the last decade have been utter garbage. In other words, your vote is what matters. Your vote is the main poll. If you don't turn out, the Democratic Party machine will win. And that would be a disaster for you, our country, our kids, our grandkids. We can't afford another two years of one party democratic socialist rule. Anyone with a pulse knows this country is now suffering. Joe Biden and the Democratic Socialist Party's policies have done irreparable harm to our economy, to our borders, and even your daily safety and security. Now, in the shadow of the election, Democrats are now playing the blame game.

Now, according to them, they played no role in any of the crises they themselves caused, not the border crisis, not the fentanyl and opioid crisis or the violent crime crisis or the inflation crisis, or the high gas price crisis or the supply chain crisis, or even the crisis of confidence at our schools. And according to Joe Biden, while these evil subhuman mega MAGA Republicans are to blame for all of our troubles, all of your woes, the dog bites, the bee stings if you're feeling sad blame mega MAGA republicans and they have a top secret plan.

