SEAN HANNITY: The border crisis has reached every part of the country

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasts President Biden’s border crisis on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Biden's border crisis : It is causing chaos across the entire country, including in the heart of New York City's Times Square, where a mob of illegal immigrants were caught in a very disturbing video, look at this, Saturday night beating up New York City police officers. You can see it right there. Four suspects. They were arrested. They were charged with assault, but according to sources, they were reportedly released back onto the streets without bail.

Of course, New York City is at New York State's no bail laws. You know, think about this for a second. No bail for a mob of people beating up cops. Also tonight, the New York Post is reporting that illegal immigrants are now forming pickpocketing crews in the Big Apple, causing new headaches for an already strained NYPD. They have more people leaving than they've ever had in history.

