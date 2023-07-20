SEAN HANNITY: Biden is very credibly accused of public corruption

SEAN HANNITY: But tonight, there is something way more troubling than Biden's obvious decline for him and his family. There are now real and growing concerns that your president, the president of our country, is compromised. After months of obfuscation from the FBI and the DOJ, that FD-1023 form that documented allegations of bribery from a trusted FBI confidential human source has now finally been released, thanks to Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa. Now, its contents are devastating.

But before we dig deeper, it's important to remember this very important thing. This is not a story about Hunter Biden. It's not about Jill Biden. It's not about Jim Biden. This is about the big guy himself, Joe Biden, a corrupt career politician who is now very credibly accused of public corruption on a scale this country has never seen before. And having top FBI and DOJ officials covering for him while simultaneously going after his number one opponent, which we'll also get to. Now, this may start to sound complicated. It is not. Remember, the FBI and the DOJ did not want the House Oversight Committee, that's Jim Comer's committee, to see the 1023 form documents about several conversations between a Burisma, that's the oil giant in Ukraine, executive and a confidential human source beginning in 2015.

Keep in mind, this confidential source they call a CHS, was previously paid hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars by the FBI for other information he gave them. In other words, clearly the FBI believed he was a credible source and as documented by this 1023 form, Ukrainian oil and gas giant Burisma Holdings. Remember, they paid Hunter Biden a massive amount of money to sit on their board. He had no experience in oil, gas, coal, energy or Ukraine. They wanted him not for his experience, but "they hired Hunter Biden to protect us through his dad from all kinds of problems."

Now, this apparently included a proposed expansion into the US market. But according to the FBI's confidential human source, we now have the document. Burisma's CEO told him, "Don't worry, Hunter will take care of all those issues through his dad." Now, remember, at the time, Hunter's dad, Joe Biden, was the vice president in charge of policy in Ukraine.