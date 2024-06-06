SEAN HANNITY: Biden seemed out of it during his D-Day address

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to President Biden’s D-Day commemoration on "Hannity."
SEAN HANNITY: Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Now, in the early morning hours of June 6, 1944, well, the tide of Normandy ran red with blood. Thousands of brave young men, American men far away from home, storming the beaches in northern France, under a hail of gunfire.
No cover whatsoever. 2,501 Americans lost their lives that day, but it was not in vain, because this marked the beginning of the end for Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler and less than a year later, the war in Europe was finally over. Now, today, President Biden was in Normandy to commemorate the solemn day. It was important for the president to be there, but now, unfortunately, as per usual, it wasn't jacked up Joe.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
He seemed totally, completely out of it. Biden struggled with where to walk, where to sit, where to stand, even appeared to doze off at times and look generally uneasy during the entire trip. As FoxNews.com reported, "Biden's perpetual state of confusion on display in Normandy amid rising cognitive questions." This comes just two days after a bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal titled, "Behind closed doors, Biden showed signs of slipping." Oh, you’re just figuring that out?