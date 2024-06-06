SEAN HANNITY: Biden seemed out of it during his D-Day address

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to President Biden’s D-Day commemoration on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day . Now, in the early morning hours of June 6, 1944, well, the tide of Normandy ran red with blood. Thousands of brave young men, American men far away from home, storming the beaches in northern France, under a hail of gunfire.

4 AMERICAN HEROES ON D-DAY

No cover whatsoever. 2,501 Americans lost their lives that day, but it was not in vain, because this marked the beginning of the end for Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler and less than a year later, the war in Europe was finally over. Now, today, President Biden was in Normandy to commemorate the solemn day. It was important for the president to be there, but now, unfortunately, as per usual, it wasn't jacked up Joe.

