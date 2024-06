The D-Day operation in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, is one of the most famous moments in U.S. military history – and out of it rose countless stories of heroism and sacrifice demonstrated by those who participated in the amphibious and air assault that day.

Here are four Americans who would receive the Medal of Honor for their actions on D-Day:

Pvt. Carlton Barrett

Barrett, who landed at Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, "in the face of extremely heavy enemy fire," saved American lives by bringing wounded soldiers to an evacuation boat that was offshore, his Medal of Honor citation says.

"Disregarding the personal danger, he returned to the surf again and again to assist his floundering comrades and save them from drowning," it said. "Refusing to remain pinned down by the intense barrage of small-arms and mortar fire poured at the landing points, Pvt. Barrett, working with fierce determination, saved many lives by carrying casualties to an evacuation boat lying offshore."

D-DAY VETERANS’ STORIES LIVE ON THROUGH AI AT THE NATIONAL WORLD WAR II MUSEUM

"In addition to his assigned mission as guide, he carried dispatches the length of the fire-swept beach; he assisted the wounded; he calmed the shocked; he arose as a leader in the stress of the occasion," the citation added. "His coolness and his dauntless daring courage while constantly risking his life during a period of many hours had an inestimable effect on his comrades and is in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Army."

Technician Fifth Grade John Pinder

Pinder, who landed at Omaha Beach on his 32nd birthday, valiantly made his way onshore to deliver a "vitally important radio" despite being struck multiple times by enemy fire, according to his Medal of Honor citation.

"He was only a few yards from his boat when he was hit twice by enemy fire, with one hit tearing into the left side of his face. Witnesses said Pinder continued forward holding the equipment in one arm and the flesh from his face with the other hand," the Department of Defense says.

After delivering the radio, Pinder, "though terribly weakened by loss of blood and in fierce pain, on three occasions went into the fire-swept surf to salvage communication equipment," his citation also said, adding that he eventually died after being struck a third time.

Brig. Gen. Theodore Roosevelt Jr.

Roosevelt, the oldest son of former President Theodore Roosevelt, had petitioned repeatedly to be among the first U.S. troops to land in Normandy.

104-YEAR-OLD WWII VETERAN WHO STORMED OMAHA BEACH RETURNS ON D-DAY'S 80th ANNIVERSARY

His request eventually was approved and after landing at Utah Beach, the 56-year-old's "valor, courage, and presence in the very front of the attack and his complete unconcern at being under heavy fire inspired the troops to heights of enthusiasm and self-sacrifice," his Medal of Honor citation says.

"Although the enemy had the beach under constant direct fire, Brig. Gen. Roosevelt moved from one locality to another, rallying men around him, directed, and personally led them against the enemy," it added. "Under his seasoned, precise, calm, and unfaltering leadership, assault troops reduced beach strongpoints and rapidly moved inland with minimum casualties."

1st Lt. Jimmie Monteith Jr.

Monteith, who also landed at Omaha Beach, was hailed for disregarding his personal safety to push the assault forward.

His Medal of Honor citation says that, at one point, Monteith "moved over to where two tanks were buttoned up and blind under violent enemy artillery and machine-gun fire.

"Completely exposed to the intense fire, 1st Lt. Monteith led the tanks on foot through a minefield and into firing positions," it continued. "Under his direction several enemy positions were destroyed. He then rejoined his company and under his leadership his men captured an advantageous position on the hill."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When the enemy succeeded in completely surrounding 1st Lt. Monteith and his unit and while leading the fight out of the situation, 1st Lt. Monteith was killed by enemy fire," it also said.