SEAN HANNITY: Biden plans to lie, smear, slander and besmirch his way into a second term

Fox News host Sean Hannity says no one has ever been "less capable of serving what is the toughest job in the world" than President Biden on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Rest, relaxation: that is the top priority for this, well, cognitively impaired, weakened, frail president. Instead of working hard for your vote, Biden plans to lie, smear, slander, besmirch his way into a second term .

For example, just this week, Joe said that he inherited skyrocketing inflation from Donald Trump, while in reality, Joe Biden inherited a historically low inflation rate of 1.4%, and since taking office and printing money and spending money like never before, inflation has jumped nearly 20% and it continues to get worse every single solitary month. Inflation is now so bad, even over at the conspiracy theory channel MSDNC, even they have to sound the alarm.

