SEAN HANNITY: Biden plans to lie, smear, slander and besmirch his way into a second term

America is on the brink, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Sean Hannity: Biden plans to lie his way into a second term Video

Sean Hannity: Biden plans to lie his way into a second term

Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals why President Biden is losing support from his base on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity says no one has ever been "less capable of serving what is the toughest job in the world" than President Biden on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Rest, relaxation: that is the top priority for this, well, cognitively impaired, weakened, frail president. Instead of working hard for your vote, Biden plans to lie, smear, slander, besmirch his way into a second term 

For example, just this week, Joe said that he inherited skyrocketing inflation from Donald Trump, while in reality, Joe Biden inherited a historically low inflation rate of 1.4%, and since taking office and printing money and spending money like never before, inflation has jumped nearly 20% and it continues to get worse every single solitary month. Inflation is now so bad, even over at the conspiracy theory channel MSDNC, even they have to sound the alarm.  

There has never been anyone less capable of serving what is the toughest job in the world, being the president of our country, than this guy, Joe Biden, yet he wants another term? America and the world are really on the brink. This is our inflection point as a country in 206 days. 

