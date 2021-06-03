From scuba diving to zip lining, here's what you should add to your bucket list this summer

As the United States bids farewell to COVID restrictions and begins to embrace a return to normal, many are beginning to experience the familiar pre-summer scramble for activities to keep the family occupied during the warmer months.

Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek is helping viewers take advantage of the great outdoors and make the most of the warm weather with action-packed trips and travel ideas which she documents on her popular show "Park'd."

"Before this show, I was already a huge advocate for being a tourist in America, because there are so many incredible places to go," Hornacek told Fox News. "But when you actually go to these places are hear the stories of the geology and the history of how they came to be, it really enriches the experience -- and that's what I wanted to share."

Here are some of Hornacek's favorite travel spots:

Rock climbing at Joshua Tree National Park

Eerie rock formations, and strangely beautiful trees for which this land is named, Joshua Tree National Park comprises some 800,000 acres bridging two of North America's largest deserts - the Colorado and the Mojave. While the park feels remote, it is surprisingly accessible, Hornacek explains in the episode, noting that is it just an hour or so from the neatly manicured golf courses and posh spa resorts of Palm Springs.

"I can only describe this experience as surreal," the Fox Nation host said. "There’s no better way to assimilate with the rock climbing culture of Joshua Tree than to pick a Mega Classic to ascend. While I was climbing up this rock, I truly felt invincible. I could hear the sounds of nature and feel the breeze of fresh air - which we don’t get in New York! When I reached the top around sundown, I was able to take in miles of the beautiful park that features two unique ecosystems. I really did have a spiritual experience being able to witness the beauty God gave us that we sometimes neglect to enjoy."



Airboating through the Miccosukee Indian Reservation in the Everglades

The Miccosukee Indian Reservation is divided into three sections in two counties of southern Florida, Hornacek explains. This surviving village of the Miccosukee Tribe is located 20 miles west of Miami on the Tamiami Trail.

"It was such a unique experience to be able to talk to a descendant of the Miccosukee Tribe as we took an airboat through the marshy waters of Everglades," she said. "I loved learning about how the tribe settled the land and learned to cohabitate with the gators! Our guide even took us to an island where no tours are allowed in order to show us a true settlement in the Everglades."

Scuba Diving in the U.S. Virgin Islands

The Virgin Islands National Park boasts beautiful beaches and educational hikes and offers travelers insights into the past with historic markers along the way, Hornacek explains. Visitors from around the world come to dive or snorkel the coral reefs to discover hidden marine life, an experience Hornacek described as nothing short of "incredible."

"Above water, the USVI National Park is a sight that will take your breath away," Hornacek said in the episode. "We were able to see that by parasailing in an area where we could catch an aerial view of the park. As incredible of an experience as that was, it was even more magical exploring the park from below the water. The wildlife and quietness I was able to observe enhanced my already-memorable adventure in the USVI National Park."

Yellowstone National Park

Mostly in Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park spreads into parts of Montana and Idaho. Yellowstone features dramatic canyons, alpine rivers, lush forests, hot springs and gushing geysers, including its most famous, Old Faithful. It's also home to hundreds of animal species.

"From the calmness to the craziness, I geared up for a ride on Yellowstone river. And just went I thought it couldn't get any more intense," Hornacek says in the episode, " I hung 800 feet over the outskirts of Yellowstone National Park from a zip line."

