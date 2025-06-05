Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Scott Jennings puts head in trash bin to show how Republicans feel about Trump-Musk feud

President Trump and Elon Musk exchanged fiery personal attacks against each other on social media over the 'Big Beautiful Bill'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
CNN's Scott Jennings sticks head in trash to demonstrate GOP reaction to Trump-Musk feud Video

CNN's Scott Jennings sticks head in trash to demonstrate GOP reaction to Trump-Musk feud

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings expressed his exasperation at the social media feud between President Donald Trump and former DOGE chief Elon Musk on CNN.

CNN’s conservative commentator Scott Jennings humorously shoved his head in a trash bin on Thursday to demonstrate how he and others felt about President Donald Trump’s new feud with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Though Musk had been a staunch ally of Trump since the 2024 presidential election, the former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief broke ranks with the president over his One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Musk described as a "disgusting abomination" on X Tuesday.

This led to the two trading escalating barbs on social media, with Musk going so far as to claim Trump’s name is in the Jeffrey Epstein file.

Scott Jennings with trash can

CNN's Scott Jennings stuck his head in a trash can to describe his feelings about Trump and Musk's feud. (Screenshot/CNN)

Jennings tried to capture the sentiment felt by the Republican Party watching the feud while taking part in a panel on "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

"Let me just tell you what every Republican is doing," Jennings said before grabbing a nearby trash barrel and sticking his head in it. "Here’s where we are today. Heads are in the garbage can right now. That’s the state of everybody I know at the moment."

In a more serious tone, he said, "Not gonna lie. It's an ugly day and, you know, you hate it when your friends are fighting. I continue to believe that their partnership last year saved America, and I also continue to believe their goals are not mutually exclusive."

Jennings added that Republicans need to work together to accomplish both Trump’s and Musk’s goals and warned that Democrats are "laughing and advancing" while they are fighting.

Elon Musk and President Trump are set to hold a joint press conference following Musk’s exit from the Department of Government Efficiency and his criticism of Trump’s latest spending bill.

Musk and Trump threw increasingly personal attacks against each other on social media. (Getty Images)

"Hopefully, cooler heads will soon prevail, and the president can get his agenda and Elon can convince the Republicans that the debt is a serious problem," Jennings said.

Trump’s "Big Beautiful Bill" is currently making its way through the Senate and would fund Trump's agenda, including strengthening border policies and ending taxes on overtime and tips.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.