Sarah Sanders on being publicly confronted over Trump support: '99 percent' of attacks are by women

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday on "Fox & Friends" that she still experiences verbal harassment in public over her support of President Trump and that nearly all of the confrontations are with women.

In an interview in front of a special live audience of first responders, Sanders said "every once in a while" someone will come up to her to say something "nasty," though she has not been kicked out of any restaurants since her much-publicized ejection from The Red Hen restaurant in Virginia last year.

"What I find interesting is 99 percent of the people who come over to say something negative, and to attack you, are women. I find that very startling from a group of people that claim to be the champions of women empowerment," said Sanders, adding that she was the first mother to serve as press secretary.

"Yet women attack me relentlessly, instead of being proud that we have more women doing those types of jobs."

Sanders, who is now a Fox News contributor, said usually the harasser is "looking for a reaction," so she tries to "nod, smile and say 'thank you for your time'" and avoid engaging with the person.

She said she looks forward to supporting the president "for six more years," expressing her disgust with some of the ideas coming from the 2020 Democratic candidates.

"The things that are coming out of Democrats' mouths these days, I can't even process it they're so stupid," she said.

Sanders is also writing a memoir reflecting on her two-year tenure working for the Trump administration that is expected to be released in the fall of 2020, her publisher, St. Martin’s Press, announced Thursday.

The book, which has yet to receive a title, will be about “the most dramatic and challenging moments” during her time in the White House and will address “the media, family, faith, and performing an all-consuming and highly visible job while raising her young family,” according to a news release.

Sanders told the hosts she plans to share stories that she's never disclosed publicly, including about her travels with the president, the Red Hen incident and being mocked at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.