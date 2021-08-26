Expand / Collapse search
Sarah Sanders blasts 'appalling' op-ed calling Afghanistan a 'manufactured crisis'

The NY Magazine op-ed called out members of the media who panned Biden

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders slammed New York Magazine on Thursday for an op-ed that labeled Afghanistan a "manufactured crisis" and defended President Biden's response. 

NY MAG PIECE COMPLAINS THE MEDIA 'MANUFACTURED' BIDEN'S AFGHANISTAN CRISIS

SARAH SANDERS: [Afghanistan] is an absolute disaster solely at the hands of the Biden administration. They have put American lives at risk, they have put our national security at risk, and they have shown just the complete and utter weakness and incompetency of this president. And the fact that someone is trying to call this a manufactured crisis when we can see with our own eyes every single day the horrific stories coming out there—is not only appalling but it's irreprehensible to say something like that when this is taking place. 

