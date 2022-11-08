Sarah Huckabee Sanders hammers Biden's failed policies: 'They've destroyed everything they've touched'

Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) lambasted President Biden and Democrats in her final pitch to voters Tuesday, accusing them of "destroying every single thing" they have touched while giving Republicans an optimistic prediction of what to expect from midterm results.

"Joe Biden and his team and the House Democrats and the Senate [Democrats] have literally destroyed every single thing they have touched," she told "Fox & Friends."

"That is why there is so much excitement to see Republicans take back the House, to see Republicans take back the Senate, and to take over the 36 governor's races across the country today," she added.

Sanders' attack followed her claim that Biden should "leave before the midterms" since Republicans across the U.S. are capitalizing on his "failed policies" in an effort to win overwhelmingly in Tuesday's elections.

"If I was him, I'd be running out of town too," she said.

Sanders followed up on rampant criticism Biden has received for setting the expectation that he will not address the press after the elections are over, arguing that the reluctance speaks volumes about what voters can expect to witness Tuesday.

"The fact that he is already setting the expectation that he won't talk to the press, I think tells us everything we need to know about what we can expect to happen today. I think we're going to see Republicans reject Biden and [Democrats'] policies aggressively at the ballot box by putting Republicans back into control," she added.

Sanders cited inflation, crime and border policies as key concerns among voters heading to the polls, arguing that a GOP victory would act as a referendum on Biden's progressive agenda that she claims many are "clearly rejecting."

"Democrats have not given people in this country a reason to vote for them," she said.

"The fact that we are talking about a Republican winning in New York, talking about a Republican winning in places like Oregon, that is because the Democrats have failed at every level from the White House down to state Houses and cities, and Republicans are talking about the things that really impact every person around the country…"