Midterm election choice clear: Vote Republican to stop failed Biden agenda and save America

So endeth the lecture! Election Day can’t come soon enough so the American people can stop being told by Joe Biden what he’s thinks should be important to them.

From his divisive speech in Philadelphia in September – where Biden labeled half the country a threat to democracy – to the pathetic encore at Union Station recently, President Biden is just trying to change the subject from the out-of-control inflation he created.

One of the main issues that propelled political outsider Donald Trump to the presidency was the realization by tens of millions of Americans that the Obama-Biden administration and out-of-touch politicians in Congress had stopped listening to them. Hardworking taxpayers who were playing by the rules – the forgotten men and women in America – felt that the elites in the Washington establishment had grown hopelessly tone deaf and were no longer focused on their problems, but rather on the agenda of left-wing globalists.

President Trump, the agent of change came, to the Oval Office to enact an America First agenda that produced unprecedented economic prosperity at home and peace abroad with a no-nonsense style of governing. Then, as the 2020 presidential campaign was about to take off, COVID-19 shut our thriving country down and changed everything.

The controversial Trump-Biden election was decided by only 42,000 votes in three states. Joe Biden assumed the presidency with no mandate; in fact, Democrats lost 14 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The American people made it clear that Biden was in office not to upend the successful Trump agenda, but to unite our country and compromise with Republicans in a narrowly divided Congress.

But that’s not what happened.

Entrenched career politicians Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., immediately reverted to old form by ignoring the will of the American people. These Democrat fossils could never come to grips with the fact that America is a center-right country.

Americans favor liberty, low taxes and limited government; they stand with our heroic police and for law and order; they support legal immigration and public schools that teach children to love their country; and they want a competent foreign policy guided by a peace through strength approach. Today’s socialist Democrats stand firmly against these tried and tested commonsense positions.

Biden, Pelosi and Schumer made a conscious decision to team up with the radical left, which brought chaos and malaise to our country. As we were coming out of the pandemic, Biden and congressional Democrats abused power and overheated the system with trillions upon trillions in irresponsible federal spending instead of allowing the economy to rebound naturally. Now Americans are struggling to make ends meet due to the high cost of gas, food and every other staples that families need to survive.

But these reckless Democrats didn’t stop after creating the inflation crisis. They unilaterally opened our southern border and caused a fentanyl, human trafficking and humanitarian crisis while falsely insisting that the border is secure.

Additionally, by fanning the flames of the defund police movement and pushing for a cashless bail system, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other liberals paved the way for a spike in crime that has Americans feeling unsafe in their own neighborhoods. In response, some leftist politicians are calling the crime that everyone sees on their television screens every night a conspiracy theory.

To make matters worse, if these radical Democrats had their way on education, they would allow critical race theory to destroy our schools and boys would be free to compete in girls’ sports and use their restrooms.

These unhinged Democrats have made it abundantly clear why we need a system of checks and balances.

Every two years, voters get to decide if our country needs a course correction and polls are indicating that the American people are preparing to reject the disaster that total Democrat control has caused. Recent survey data indicates that only 18% believe our country is on the right track compared to 69% who believe we’re headed in the wrong direction. Biden’s approval rating is under water as well, with just 40% approving and a whopping 55% disapproving. And poll after poll shows the generic congressional ballot favoring the GOP candidate by solid margins.

If you need more evidence that the rudderless Democrats are in disarray, look no further than their primary message. Instead of putting forward a platform that aims to fix the economic, national security and public safety crises they created, Biden and the leftists are trying to distract and divide the American people with more partisan Trump investigations and by labeling people that don’t agree with them a threat to democracy. It’s not going to work this time because the American people need serious solutions, not another smokescreen.

Under Biden, Democrats have cemented themselves as the party of the failed Washington status quo and Republicans have become the party of innovation and reform. Republicans have a plan to lower gas prices by unleashing America’s vast domestic energy resources instead of relying on Saudi Arabia. Republicans will prioritize securing our border to stop fentanyl from killing our citizens. Republicans will advance a smart policy that gives parents more control over their children’s education. And perhaps most importantly, Republicans want to return to Trumpian pre-pandemic pro-growth economic policies as opposed to Biden’s plan to hire 87,000 more IRS agents.

Unbelievably, Biden’s arrogant and deceitful closing message to voters appears to be, "Who do you believe, me or your lyin’ eyes?" As Election Day approaches, one side is offering a plan to fix problems, while the other is poised to double down on the socialist policies that got us into this mess.

The choice is clear – elect Republicans up and down the ballot to stop the failed Biden agenda and save America.