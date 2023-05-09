Sarah Huckabee Sanders on dealing with reporters as Trump press secretary: 'You could feel the visceral anger'

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was "hard to believe" the White House press briefing room under the Biden administration was the same place she used to experience angry questions from reporters, during an interview on "The Rubin Report."

Sanders described to host Dave Rubin her experience dealing with the hostility from the White House press corps when she was President Trump's press secretary from 2017-2019.

"When you watch [the press conferences now] …the difference in tenor and tone in the questions they get," Rubin began, referring to press briefings in the Biden White House. "Can you even believe that it's even the same room, that you guys were just getting grilled on relentlessly?"

Sanders claimed the anger in the room during her tenure was palpable. "It's hard to believe it's even the same place. Because when we would walk into the room you could feel like the visceral anger a lot of times coming off of the crowd," she stated.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS TROLLS BUD LIGHT WITH KOOZIE FOR ‘REAL WOMEN’

The former press secretary said the "tiny" room was packed with reporters "just so they could yell angry questions at you."

Despite the aggressive questions she faced from the press, Sanders argued press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a "much harder job" than she did.

"It was a totally, completely different atmosphere in this administration. I wish we got some of the easy questions they get but at the same time, I sort of feel sorry for them. Because we actually had a good story to tell. We had so many successes the Trump presidency and during that time that I had good things to sell and talk to the American people about. They certainly don't have that under Joe Biden." she said.

"Everything they seem to touch they screw up," Sanders argued, claiming the Biden administration had a tougher time than she did because of it.

ARKANSAS GOV. SARAH SANDERS SAYS BIDEN SURRENDERED PRESIDENCY TO ‘WOKE MOB’ WHO CAN'T DEFINE ‘WOMAN’

During her appearance on "The Rubin Report," Sanders also rallied conservatives to stand up for their beliefs and said it was time for the right to stop "apologizing."

The podcast host asked if Republicans had a messaging problem, after the "red wave" did not show up in the November midterm elections.

Sanders said the GOP had resorted to apologizing for far too long and needed to go on the offense to win.

"I think we have to go on offense," she argued. "So often Republicans are so afraid to lean in and take the offensive position. We sort of apologize many times for being conservative. We shouldn't allow the left to one, define us or demonize us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have allowed that for far too long. We have to stand up and start pushing back," she added.