WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre gets agitated when pressed on her claim illegal immigration is down 90% under Biden

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre became visibly agitated Tuesday when pressed on her claim from a day earlier that illegal immigration had come down 90% under the Biden administration.

During the daily press briefing, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre where she got the 90% number, and attempted to cite U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) numbers showing there were 136,000 more encounters this fiscal year than the previous.

However, Jean-Pierre, appearing visibly annoyed, interrupted Doocy and seemingly tried to stop him from asking his full question while accusing him of being dramatic.

"I was speaking – I hear you. I'm about to answer. I'm about – I'm about to answer you. If you – if you – if the dramatics could come down just a little bit. If the dramatics could come down a little bit," she said while speaking over Doocy.

"What's dramatic about asking a question about –" Doocy asked, before Jean-Pierre cut him off again.

Jean-Pierre went on to say that she was speaking about the "parolee program" President Biden put in place to "deal with certain countries on ways that we can limit illegal migration."

She appeared to be referencing the Biden administration's immigration plan implemented earlier this year that allows 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti to come to the United States each month.

"And we have seen – the data has shown us that it has gone down by more than 90%. That was what I was speaking to," Jean-Pierre said.

Doocy attempted to ask a follow-up question, but Jean-Pierre, appearing angry, quickly went to another reporter. "No. We're gonna go. We're gonna move. Go ahead. Go ahead. Go ahead. We're moving, Peter. Let's go," she said as Doocy tried to speak.

According to CBP, fiscal year 2022 ended with 2,378,944 migrant encounters, the highest ever recorded.

