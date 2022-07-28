Sarah Huckabee Sanders: The Biden presidency is a 'failure', we see it 'every minute of everyday'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted the Biden administration Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" for being out of touch with the American people.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: The media is also supporting all of this craziness. They went along with the Biden administration when they said that the border was secure or was a success, that men could get pregnant. They think if they change the definition of these things like a recession, then they don’t exist. But the truth is Americans are feeling that pain every single time they go to the grocery store, every single time they put gas in their car. The only people that don’t realize what is happening in the country are the Democrats who are trying to sell a different story. One definition, I think, that most of us are seeing and feeling is that of failure. And that’s exactly what the Biden presidency is, and we are seeing it every minute of every day in every single thing they are pushing out of Washington.

TRUMP ENDORSES SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS FOR ARKANSAS GOVERNOR

What they do say is we have got to make sure that we stop these bad policies. We have to make sure we win in November and that we have strong conservative governors across the country pushing back. Because what they are doing is crippling our families and destroying our country. That’s what people care about. They don’t care how they define it. They feel the pain at home, and they want it to stop.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: