Michigan conservative commentator Tudor Dixon to run for governor, challenging Whitmer

Conservative media personality Tudor Dixon is entering the 2022 race for governor of Michigan, mounting a Republican primary campaign for the chance to oust Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Dixon enters a GOP race that could get crowded with big names as next year's primaries inch closer, as former Republican Senate candidate John James and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel have both been seen as possible candidates.

"I am honored by the tremendous encouragement I've received to run and look forward to sharing our vision of an ambitious, bright future for our state with Michiganders," Dixon said in an announcement, first obtained by Fox News. "It is time to reopen, rebuild, and restore Michigan. But to do that, we have to turn the page on Governor Whitmer's record of failed leadership."

Dixon hosts "America's Voice Live" on the right-wing news outlet Real America's Voice. She's slammed Whitmer repeatedly on social media and other outlets, particularly over her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's hurt the state so significantly when you look at what's happening with Michigan," Dixon said in an appearance on "I'm Right with Jesse Kelly."

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER LIED ABOUT TRAVELS BEFORE FLORIDA TRIP REVEALED: ‘I WAS HERE IN TOWN THE WHOLE TIME’

"You look at hospitality, you look at businesses – just yesterday businesses were actually allowed to bring their people back into the office," Dixon added. "We have our schools shut down still, we have many students that are out of school and she supported the teachers union… she's supported keeping businesses closed."

Whitmer has come under fire not just for her strict coronavirus restrictions – which around the holidays banned any gatherings of people from more than two households – but also for allegedly flouting her own restrictions.

She flew to Florida in March despite warning Michiganders not to travel out of the state. Whitmer also attended President Biden's inauguration, which included about 2,000 people, according to the Washington Post, despite the fact her state had guidance limiting outdoor gatherings to 25 people at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The anger at Whitmer from many on the right, plus the fact 2022 will be a midterm with a Democratic president, is giving some Republicans optimism that they could unseat Whitmer next year. But Whitmer is still considered strong politically. The University of Virginia Center for Politics rates the race "Leans D."

Dixon will also potentially face an uphill battle in the GOP primary depending on the other candidates who run – she likely does not have the same level of name recognition as James or McDaniel.

Dixon met with former President Trump earlier this month, according to her Twitter account.

The Michigan primary elections are on Aug. 2, 2022, giving Dixon more than a year to campaign for the GOP nomination to take on Whitmer.