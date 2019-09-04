Sanders defends Biden amid gaffes: Trump's errors are in 'another world altogether'

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., described President Trump as a "profound liar" on Wednesday and claimed there was no comparison between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

His comments came as "The View" host Abby Huntsman asked about Biden's string of gaffes — most recently, a war story he told that appeared to contain elements of three separate events.

"Trump is in another world altogether," Sanders said. "Trump is a profound liar. I mean it's ... embarrassing to have to say this because what Trump says doesn't mean anything — because he often just makes it up and it has nothing to do with reality. I don't think that is Joe Biden at all."

During his interview, Sanders also knocked Trump for calling the Vermont senator "crazy Bernie." He suggested that was ironic and that Trump was living in a "glass house," a clear jab at Trump's mental stability.

He added that he has refused to respond to Trump's tweets because the president quickly changes his mind within minutes.

“When people ask me, 'What do you think about what Trump said five minutes ago in a tweet?' I say ‘I’m not going to say anything because 10 minutes from now he’s going to change his view,'” Sanders said.

Sanders and Biden have emerged as two of the top Democrats poised to challenge Trump in 2020 and seem to offer competing visions for the party.

While Sanders has become a symbol of democratic socialism, Biden faces criticism for not going far enough on issues like health care.

"All I can say is I have known Joe for many, many years in the Senate, and worked with him when he was vice president — we're friends," he said on Wednesday.

"Joe and I have our differences in terms of our vision for the future and our records are very different. Joe voted for the war in Iraq, Joe voted for the Wall Street bailout, I did not. Joe voted for the — some very bad trade deals, which I didn't vote for."