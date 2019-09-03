Andrew Yang calls for CNN to reschedule climate change event, focus on Hurricane Dorian

Andrew Yang called for CNN to reschedule its upcoming back-to-back climate change town halls so the struggling cable network can focus on reporting on deadly Hurricane Dorian, even though the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful is scheduled to participate in the made-for-TV event.

Yang is one of 10 Democratic candidates scheduled to partake in a marathon event on Wednesday, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET and extends to roughly midnight. CNN billed the back-to-back town halls as focused on the “climate crisis,” but Yang thinks the liberal network would be better off reporting the news.

“It would probably be better for @cnn to report on Hurricane Dorian and the actual effects of climate change rather than having us talk about climate change. We can always reschedule while Mother Nature is on her own timeline,” Yang wrote.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ONE-TIME 2020 DEMOCRATIC LONG-SHOT ANDREW YANG IS SOARING

Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, ex- Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker are currently scheduled to join Yang.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer is expected to interview Yang during his portion of the marathon climate change event if the network doesn’t reschedule to focus on Hurricane Dorian. CNN’s chief climate correspondent Bill Weir is also scheduled to partake.

But Hurricane Dorian has already pummeled parts of the Bahamas is showing signs it's growing before taking aim at the Southeast.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Hurricane Center said, as of 11 a.m. EDT, the storm is continuing to produce wind gusts of up to 110 mph and a storm surge of 10-to-15 feet "with higher destructive waves." The storm’s current movement is northwest at 2 mph with "dangerous winds and life-threatening" storm surge continuing to impact Grand Bahama Island.

Dorian was located about 45 miles north of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island and about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla. In the Bahamas, devastating images revealed the scope of the damage from Dorian's catastrophic daylong halt over the islands that flooded Abaco and Grand Bahama with walls of water that lapped into the second floors of buildings.

Officials said that at least five people have died and 21 injured people were airlifted to the capital by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.