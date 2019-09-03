White House releases video blasting Washington Post after outlet criticized Trump

The White House released a video on Tuesday lashing out at The Washington Post after the venerable news outlet published a report claiming President Trump's summer was "lost" and that his advisers saw it as "a period of missed opportunity and self-sabotage."

"Did the Amazon Washington Post take the summer off?" the White House's video read -- referencing Trump's frequent reminder that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns the publication.

Showing The Post's headline declaring a "lost summer," the video stamped a giant, red "fake news" sign over it.

The video includes footage from multiple media outlets -- including Fox News and Fox Business Network -- reporting on actions taken by the Trump administration. That included things like signing executive orders on veterans' student loan debt and sanctions on Iran.

It also pointed to, among other things, his decisions on "public charge" criteria for admitting immigrants, meeting with foreign leaders, visiting mass shooting survivors, traveling to North Korea, and putting forth an executive order on the Affordable Care Act.

But The Post asserted that the summer had reinforced critics' perception of Trump as "incompetent, indecisive, intolerant and ineffective."

The story, published on Sunday, carried the headline "Trump’s lost summer: Aides claim victory, but others see incompetence and intolerance." It cited critics like Republican strategist Alex Castellanos, who said Americans would remember the summer for its trade war with China and the resulting economic uncertainty.

"In the final lull before the 2020 campaign starts to intensify this fall, Trump could have worked strategically to solidify his position and broaden his appeal," The Washington Post's Philip Rucker and Ashley Parker wrote. "Instead, his words and actions this summer served to further divide the country and to harden public opinion about the ever-polarizing president."

Although the White House provided The Post with a list of accomplishments for its report, the paper seemed to discount those when it cited Trump's critics.

"But some White House aides and outside Trump allies offer a grimmer view, describing an administration in which the president has crashed through the remaining guard rails," Rucker and Parker wrote.

"The chief of staff is still in an 'acting' role and jobs that multiple aides once handled are now being filled by fewer staffers, and the president and his team failed to drive a sustained message or capitalize on what they view as winnable fights on the economy and immigration."

The Post's article pointed to controversies between Trump and freshman congresswomen collectively known as "the Squad," as well as the sharp criticism that Trump had for Baltimore.