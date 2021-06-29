Ruthless podcast knocks Politico for blaming McConnell on stalled infrastructure deal: 'Joe Biden did it!'

The Ruthless podcast hammered Politico for its coverage suggesting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is to blame for the stalled infrastructure deal on Capitol Hill.

The conservative co-hosts began the conversation by recapping the political turmoil caused by President Biden after he issued a veto threat against the bipartisan deal that was announced hours earlier at the White House if it isn't paired with a Democrat-backed reconciliation bill that will skyrocket infrastructure spending.

"It's the left-wing crap that they can't get through any other process," co-host Michael Duncan said on Tuesday's "variety progrum."

RUTHLESS PODCAST RIPS POLITICO'S ‘OFFENSIVE’ REPORT ON BIDEN, TEACHERS UNIONS REOPENING SCHOOLS: ‘SHAMELESS’

Despite Biden's reversal on Saturday, his aides have since offered murkier statements when asked if the president will sign the bipartisan deal with no strings attached.

"These people- literally, they can f--- up a two-car parade!" Josh Holmes exclaimed. "These people are the worst!"

"I've noticed that in some of the media coverage now… somehow this is Mitch McConnell's fault!" Duncan later said. "It's Mitch McConnell's job to get ten votes for Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden on the infrastructure."

Holmes then knocked Politico's headline that read, "McConnell tries to derail Democratic infrastructure strategy."

"Joe Biden did it!" Duncan reacted. "Joe Biden literally tried to derail it!"

RUTHLESS PODCAST PLAYS ‘DEM OR JOURNO’ GAME USING QUOTES CONDEMNING JOE MANCHIN OVER FILIBUSTER SUPPORT

"They had it like on the one-yard line, right? They were right there and then Biden comes out and says ‘Hell no, I won’t sign that' out of nowhere!" Comfortably Smug said. "And his aides were like… ‘I don’t know how this happened.' Did he like wander out of the White House in a robe just, like, shout this on a hot mic and his aides have to run and be like, ‘Okay Grandpa! We have your pudding inside! Ha ha, he wasn't serious guys!'"

"The last time I checked, we have a Democratic president, we have a Democratic Senate, we have a Democratic House, and Politico's article's about how Mitch McConnell- will he derail it? Will the people with unified government in Washington isn't the question, it's Mitch McConnell is gonna ruin it for us!" Duncan chuckled. "They're incompetent because they're allowed to fail and suffer no consequences because the media will write this story about how, ‘Well, actually, it’s Mitch McConnell's fault.'"

Holmes, who previously served as McConnell's chief-of-staff, declared that Politico is "no longer an industry publication" and instead is a "leftist activist deal." He also panned the headline from the Politico PM newsletter that read, "McConnell plays skunk at the infrastructure party."

"As if Biden didn't say what he said," Holmes said.

"It's just incredible," Duncan reacted. "Biden made all of those Republicans working on the bipartisan bill walk the plank and do a presser at the White House and comes out and, you know, reneges on the thing and says, ‘No, we also need the partisan thing through reconciliation.’ Like, imagine being a Republican senator and thinking you can take any negotiation in good faith at this point."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I mean, I haven't talked to McConnell about this, but knowing him as well as I know, I bet he's laughing his ass off," Holmes said. "Because this is precisely what his prediction of this would be all along."

"They are who we thought they are," Duncan quipped, quoting the late Arizona Cardinals coach Dennis Green.

"Exactly. That's exactly right," Smug agreed.

"Denny Green, may he rest in peace," Holmes paid tribute to the NFL coach.