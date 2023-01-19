Alec Baldwin 'Rust' case special prosecutor tells Judge Jeanine 'safety was compromised just to save money'

A special prosecutor for the "Rust" movie set shooting case opened up to Judge Jeanine Pirro Thursday, saying that "safety was compromised just to save money" as she outlined the involuntary manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Hutchins. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was the armorer on "Rust," was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin was holding a revolver believed to be a prop gun when he fired the weapon and fatally shot ]Hutchins in the stomach and wounded director Joel Souza on October 21, 2021.

Judge Jeanine's interview with Baldwin's prosecutors will air Thursday on "The Five" at 5 pm ET on Fox News.

"We believe Baldwin, as a producer, knows everything that goes on the set," special Prosecutor Andrea Reeb told Pirro., "And so, yeah, there was a lot of problems...There were a couple of accidental discharges. There was a lot of safety concerns that were brought to the attention of management and he did nothing about it. … This was a loose and reckless scene where safety was compromised just to save money.

Baldwin previously stated he did not pull the trigger of the gun during both a primetime and podcast episode, according to a previous Fox News report, and originally claimed he pulled the hammer of the gun as far back as he could and let it go.

The actor posted a tribute to Halyna Hutchins one year following the shooting and his wife, Hilaria, expressed the couple’s grief following the tragedy.

""We're not OK. We can't be Ok. No one's OK," she told Extra, "It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined."

Fox News' Ashley Hume, Madeline Coggins, Janelle Ash and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report