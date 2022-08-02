Expand / Collapse search
'Who is Alec Baldwin?' New FOX Nation series explores glamour, drama of actor's life and career

Join FOX Nation today to stream this exclusive series examining Baldwin's fame and scandals

Fox News Staff
Shrouded in controversy, the famed actor is the newest subject of a Fox Nation original production that attempts to answer the complex question, 'Who is Alec Baldwin?'

Famed actor and comedian Alec Baldwin is one of Hollywood's most controversial figures, from brawls over parking spots to public defamation. 

Recent attention over the October shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" has put Baldwin back in the spotlight, with many questioning who really is the infamous actor and whether he is above the law.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade hosts FOX Nation's investigation into Baldwin's history and his involvement with the "Rust" set shooting. "Who is Alec Baldwin?" is streaming now on FOX Nation.

Alec Baldwin makes a gun with his fingers while speaking with investigators following the "Rust" movie shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead in October.

On October 21, 2021, Baldwin was holding a revolver thought to be a prop gun on set when he fired the weapon, shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the stomach. The accident killed Hutchins and left director Joel Souza wounded. 

‘RUST’ SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: EVERYTHING TO KNOW

Although no individual has faced charges for the incident, an ongoing investigation is looking into the events leading up to the death of the young cinematographer. 

FOX Nation attempts to answer the question "Who is Alec Baldwin?" by unmasking the complex man shrouded in controversy, diving into his career highs and lows and the horrifying incident of last October.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz , Tyler McCarthy and Julius Young contributed to this report.

This article was written by Fox News staff.