Trey Yingst reports from Kyiv as Western intel officials warn city could fall to Russia within days

Fox News' Trey Yingst reported live from Kyiv as Russian jets launched air assaults on a Ukraine airport. Yingst warned that if Russia is able to gain control of the airfield outside the capital, Russia will be able to attack Kyiv from multiple directions which is the "exact worst-case scenario" that analysts warned about.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE IN LARGEST EUROPEAN ATTACK SINCE WWII

TREY YINGST: We are getting reports about a military base that is about 15 miles from here, just outside of the Ukrainian capital, that earlier in the day, Russian attack helicopters hit multiple times in an effort to take it over. The big concern here is that if they are able to gain control of this airfield, it is one of the closest military airfields to the Ukrainian capital. If they can control that airfield, they can then start flying in more armored vehicles.

And if they make progress in the north, they're going to be able to hit the city of Kyiv from multiple directions. And it's the exact worst-case scenario that analysts warned about for weeks, that the Russians would come into Ukraine and try to choke off the capital in an effort to change the government. … Ukrainian forces are still trying to push back this Russian invasion, but again, at this hour, Russia continues an air and ground campaign into Ukraine, and Western intelligence officials are warning the capital of Kyiv could fall within days.

