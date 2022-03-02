Brit Hume on 'Kilmeade Show': Ukraine invasion was 'grave miscalculation' by Putin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume argued on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday that Vladimir Putin will pay a "grave" price for invading Ukraine as Russia becomes a "full-on pariah state" faced with an insurgency that could last a "very long time."

BRIT HUME: It was a grave miscalculation on Vladimir Putin's part in terms of what price he will pay for ultimately conquering Ukraine, which I think we're all now beginning to witness the beginning at least of the endgame as Russian forces approach and surgical and precise methods of attack, which I think he hoped would yield a quick victory are giving way now to much cruder and more brutal tactics. Attacks on civilian targets, attacks on monuments, as you mentioned. And it's going to get very ugly and bloody and tragic for the Ukrainian people who have been so remarkably valiant. But at the end, the damage to Putin, who has turned his country now into a full-on pariah state, is going to be very grave as well.

Putin has bit off more than he can chew on Ukraine. He's likely to be – once he establishes his dominion there, if you will, he's going to face an insurgency that could last a very long time, tie him down and bleed his treasury, which is already going to be facing severe problems because of the sanctions so far in the near term.

