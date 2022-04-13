Russia-Ukraine war: Glenn Greenwald asks what the US is doing there

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Journalist Glenn Greenwald asked what exactly the United States is doing about the Russia-Ukraine war Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

GLENN GREENWALD: [W]hen we talk about neocons, we're not just talking about people who wanted to go to war in Afghanistan or wanted to go to war in Iraq. Large majorities of Americans wanted that in the wake of 9/11, which is a very traumatic attack on our country. But … many people came to realize pretty quickly, "Wait a minute. This war seems to have no real purpose. It doesn't actually have an end. It's not actually improving the lives of the American people." Neocons never came to that realization. They loved those wars. They think we should have had more Afghanistans and Iraq[s]. And so they were discredited by the end of the Bush administration into the Obama administration. … And they're not just back, but they're leading the way, and you see the result.

[Y]ou look at the war in Ukraine, and obviously you're horrified by a lot of the images that you see. And that's because all wars involve atrocities. All wars involve hideous images and complete mistreatment of human beings. The question that we were supposed to ask with Afghanistan and Iraq but never did is: "What is the purpose of this war? How does it end? What is our answer to this war? What is it that we're doing there? How do we end?" We don't have an answer.

