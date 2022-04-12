US 'deeply concerned' after Ukraine accuses Russia of chemical attack: LIVE UPDATES
The United States is investigating a possible chemical attack as Ukraine has accused Russia of using a "poisonous substance" in Mariupol. A unit of Ukraine's National Guard initially reported the attack, claiming victims suffered "respiratory failure, vestibulo-atactic syndrome.”
Ukraine’s National Guard Azov regiment has accused Russia of using chemical weapons during an assault on the southern port city of Mariupol Monday afternoon, according to a report.
The missile attack included a "poisonous substance" that resulted in "disastrous consequences" for its victims, some of whom now suffer from "respiratory failure, vestibulo-atactic syndrome," Azov leader Andriy Biletsky said on Telegram.
The U.S. and the U.K. have been unable to confirm the use of a chemical agent in the attack.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the attack potentially included "tear gas mixed with chemical agents" and that the U.S. would continue to investigate the claim.
Russia's latest attack on Mariupol comes amid a six-week siege on the city, which has left more than 10,000 civilians dead, according to its governor.
Corpses “carpeted through the streets” of Mariupol, said Mayor Vadym Boychenko, who also predicted the death toll could exceed 20,000.
About 120,000 civilians remain in the city, desperate for food and water, the mayor added.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said her government was looking to confirm reports that Russian forces used chemical agents in an attack on Mariupol.
"Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account," Truss said on Twitter Monday.
The Ukrainian government assisted in the evacuation of 4,354 people from Mairupol and other Ukrainian cities on Monday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement.
On Telegram, Vereshchuk said over 550 people from the group were evacuated from Mairupol while another nearly 3,300 were evacuated from the towns of Polohy, Vasylivka, Berdiansk and Melitopol.
Over 500 people were also evacuated out of Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna and Popasna, the deputy minister added.
The individuals were mostly taken to Zaporizhia, Ukrinform reported.
