US 'deeply concerned' after Ukraine accuses Russia of chemical attack: LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine’s National Guard Azov regiment has accused Russia of using chemical weapons during an assault on the southern port city of Mariupol Monday afternoon, according to a report.

The missile attack included a "poisonous substance" that resulted in "disastrous consequences" for its victims, some of whom now suffer from "respiratory failure, vestibulo-atactic syndrome," Azov leader Andriy Biletsky said on Telegram.

The U.S. and the U.K. have been unable to confirm the use of a chemical agent in the attack.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the attack potentially included "tear gas mixed with chemical agents" and that the U.S. would continue to investigate the claim.

Russia's latest attack on Mariupol comes amid a six-week siege on the city, which has left more than 10,000 civilians dead, according to its governor.

Corpses “carpeted through the streets” of Mariupol, said Mayor Vadym Boychenko, who also predicted the death toll could exceed 20,000.

About 120,000 civilians remain in the city, desperate for food and water, the mayor added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.