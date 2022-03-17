Rep. Waltz on 'Fox & Friends First': Biden needs to draw a red line right now

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., said on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday President Biden must put more pressure on Putin as the war in Ukraine continues. The House Armed Services Committee member said there must be a "red line" drawn on the use of chemical weapons by Russia.

ENERGY SEC. GRANHOLM: UKRAINE CRISIS PROVIDES 'URGENT MOMENT' FOR CONGRESS TO ACT ON 'CLEAN ENERGY'

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ: When I was out in Ukraine last year, the administration had determined that stingers were too escalatory, that anti-ship missiles to defend their ports were too escalatory. So we dragged the administration along and Zelenskyy was incredibly powerful. You are going to see additional pressure as you have during this entire crisis. One thing I also think the president needs to do right now is draw a red line when it comes to chemical weapons and weapons of mass destruction. We need to make Putin afraid of what we will do in that instance rather than the other way around. When it comes to WMDs, the president needs to say all options are on the table, and we would consider intervening at that point.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: