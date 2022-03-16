Energy Sec. Granholm: Ukraine crisis provides 'urgent moment' for Congress to act on 'clean energy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Wednesday that the unfolding crisis in Ukraine has created a "moment" where Congress should be acting to push clean energy before the midterms.

"This crisis in Europe, and the crisis our allies are facing and the reduction of supply of natural gas and oil from Russia creates a moment that we should be acting," Granholm said Wednesday in response to a question about Congress pushing a "clean energy" package. "We heard President Zelenskyy. We do not want to see any country that is held hostage to Vladimir Putin and this is a moment for Congress to be able to act. There can be a compromise. There can be movement on this. What the form is and what the responses are and all of that, that’s a conversation that’s happening but this is a moment to have this happen, it’s an urgent moment."

At the same summit, Granholm discussed the need to "wean ourselves off of fossil fuels."

Granholm’s comments received criticism on Twitter from many who expressed frustration with the administration’s refusal to commit to policies that increase oil production in the United States as gas prices soar to record levels.

"The pain at the pump is intentional," GOP Communications Director Nathan Brand tweeted. "Democrats do not care that Americans are paying more for Joe Biden’s gas hike, because it’s ultimately in line with their agenda."

"The Biden administration is still pushing to end fossil fuels," a Twitter account associated with the North Carolina Republican Party tweeted. "Today, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm attended a "Clean Energy" event, funded with dark money from a foreign national, where she CONTINUED to push for the elimination of fossil fuels. #BidenIsADisgrace."

"I know a lot of you disagree, and certainly it's the consensus across Washington DC so maybe I'm just missing something, but I'm increasingly skeptical that the adults are in fact back in charge," Omri Ceren, national security adviser to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, posted.

"Not sure ‘Climate Change can be solved by war and slaughter’ is the winning message you guys want to run with here," Spectator World editor Stephen L. Miller tweeted.

The DOE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.