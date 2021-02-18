Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Rush Limbaugh’s brother posts message on Twitter following radio icon’s death

Rush Limbaugh was 70 years old

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Mike Pence on Rush Limbaugh's impact: 'America lost a giant today'Video

Mike Pence on Rush Limbaugh's impact: 'America lost a giant today'

Former vice president joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to reflect on the life, legacy of the conservative radio icon.

Rush Limbaugh's younger brother took to Twitter late Wednesday to briefly address the radio icon’s death and remembered him as "the real deal."

David Limbaugh, a lawyer and columnist, told his followers that he was still processing the loss, but said he was proud of his "amazing, loving brother."

Remembering conservative talk radio trailblazer Rush LimbaughVideo

"My brother was the real deal," he wrote. "I can’t describe how sad I am but also how proud I am of my big brother. I love and adore you Rush. Thank you all."

Rush Limbaugh died of lung cancer Wednesday at the age of 70. He was praised by many in the industry as the king of conservative talk. Former President Trump told Fox News that he is a "legend."

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.