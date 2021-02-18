Rush Limbaugh’s brother posts message on Twitter following radio icon’s death

Rush Limbaugh's younger brother took to Twitter late Wednesday to briefly address the radio icon’s death and remembered him as "the real deal."

David Limbaugh, a lawyer and columnist, told his followers that he was still processing the loss, but said he was proud of his "amazing, loving brother."

"My brother was the real deal," he wrote. "I can’t describe how sad I am but also how proud I am of my big brother. I love and adore you Rush. Thank you all."

Rush Limbaugh died of lung cancer Wednesday at the age of 70. He was praised by many in the industry as the king of conservative talk. Former President Trump told Fox News that he is a "legend."