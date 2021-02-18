Expand / Collapse search
Hannity, 'Fox & Friends' hosts remember Rush Limbaugh: He was always in 'crosshairs' of cancel culture

Limbaugh told Hannity in 2009 'freedom will never go out of style'

By David Montanaro | Fox News
Fox News host Sean Hannity remembered conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh in an appearance Thursday morning on "Fox & Friends," saying Limbaugh experienced what is now known as "cancel culture" throughout his storied career. 

"Before we had the term 'snowflake' or 'woke' or cancel culture, talk radio has always been in the crosshairs of cancel culture," said Hannity, remembering how Limbaugh injected humor and irreverence into his show with phrases like "talent on loan from God" and "half my brain tied behind my back just to make it fair."

Hannity said he does not support boycotts of any kind, even for left-wing voices he strongly disagrees with, applauding the way Limbaugh explained the tenets of conservatism on his show each day in a way listeners could understand.  

"That was Rush Limbaugh and so many generations of Americans will miss that voice that educated all of us and reminded us of these great principles that made America great," he said, going on to recall a 2009 interview with Limbaugh where he stressed his belief that "freedom will never go out of style."

Hannity said conservatives should try to make that point to voters consistently going forward, pointing out how many people come to America for the opportunities the country provides. 

"You can never replace Babe Ruth, but I’d even take it a step further, [Limbaugh] was Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter, and everyone in-between," Hannity said Wednesday on Fox News shortly after Limbaugh's death was announced.

"He loved this country, he was a patriot and he loved his family and he loved his life."

Limbaugh's wife, Kathryn, made the announcement on his radio show.

"Losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life," she said. "Rush will forever be the greatest of all time."

The radio icon learned he had Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump at the State of the Union address days later.

"The Rush Limbaugh Show" began in 1988 and is widely regarded as one of the most influential and consequential conservative political radio shows in American history.

David Montanaro is a Senior Editor with Fox News.