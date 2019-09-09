Rush Limbaugh: Dems, media paying 'a price' for Russia investigation flop

Democrats and the media are paying the price for pushing the Russia collusion narrative for more than two years, according to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

"The Trump-Russia hoax, folks. I’m telling you, it is my humble opinion that that little two-year escapade is not forgotten, is not going to be forgotten," Limbaugh said on his radio show Monday.

Limbaugh was reacting to a tweet by New York Times opinion columnist David Leonhardt noting that Democrats were looking less favorable to Americans.

"A year ago - in the midst of the midterm campaign - Americans viewed the Democratic Party more favorably than the Republican Party. No longer," Leonhardt tweeted. "It's time for Democrats to stop messing around with unpopular technocratic ideas. Focus on beating Trump."

The tweet, which included a link to his column on the topic, also included graphics showing Pew Research Center information on both political parties favorability in September of 2018 and September 2019. Democrats held a 53 percent to 43 percent favorability rating over Republicans a year ago. However, both parties stand at 45 percent favorability currently.

"You have to remember: They promised people, they assured people, Trump was toast. Trump was gone. Trump had colluded," Limbaugh said in response to the information.

Limbaugh believes Democrats are paying a price for the Mueller report not coming through for the president's detractors.

"Two years of this, and then the big reveal with the Mueller report and... nothing. That didn’t happen in a vacuum. There will be a price to pay for this, and the Democrats are seen as being responsible for it," Limbaugh said.

The radio host also pointed out that media will pay a price with Americans who no longer trust them over their coverage of the Russia investigation.

"There may be no accountability — the media may not be apologizing, may not be asking their audiences for forgiveness — but I’m telling you: Large swaths of their audiences don’t trust them as far as they can throw them today," Limbaugh said.