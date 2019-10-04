Rudy Giuliani slams Barack Obama, saying ex-president could have stopped any potential Biden-Ukraine 'conflict'

Rudy Giuliani said former President Barack Obama had an opportunity to stop or prevent potential conflicts involving then-Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and Ukraine.

Giuliani claimed Friday on "The Story" that Obama should have reacted in a more effective way to a 2015 New York Times story highlighting the Bidens' interactions in Ukraine.

He also claimed that recently revealed text messages by Trump-era officials regarding Ukraine paint a different picture than what Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Democrats seeking an impeachment inquiry are claiming.

"It doesn't say, 'President Trump wants you to interfere in the 2020 election.'" he said.

"It says, 'President Trump wants you to investigate substantial allegations of federal crimes partially committed in Ukraine by high-level American officials' -- exactly what an honest president should do, and exactly what Obama didn't do five years ago that could've stopped the whole thing."

Giuliani -- Trump's personal attorney -- underlined his work as a prosecutor in New York, where he pursued cases against mobsters and corrupt politicos, suggesting he "has a nose for corruption."

"The big question that has to be asked is, in 2015 when The New York Times first exposed the enormous conflict that [Joe] Biden had in Ukraine and criticized him -- how could you have your son taking money from a corrupt oligarch? Why didn't Obama stop it? Any honest president would've stopped it."

At the time, Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company called Burisma Holdings.

Giuliani added he believed that a more subjectively responsible investigation into the Bidens and Ukraine will reveal the Obama White House to be marked with infamy in the history books.

"Is it possible if we break this open we're going to find out the Obama administration might be one of the more corrupt administrations in a very long time?" he asked.

"Is it possible that Democrats would cover that up and fight for their lives and have Schiff going out violating laws in order to frame the president of the United States?"

In that regard, Giuliani claimed powerful attorneys are considering whether to sue individuals like the California Democrat.

"Not a joke, not a threat ... and, thank you, Schiff, because you keep lying every day," Giuliani remarked.