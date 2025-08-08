Rubio decries ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ performance, says anti-Christian attacks are nothing new

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio decried a recent performance of "Jesus Christ Superstar" and said that attacks on Christianity are nothing new.

During an interview on EWTN’s "The World Over" published on Thursday, host Raymond Arroyo asked Rubio if he would ever support bringing "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo’s performance of the show to the Kennedy Center, as Rubio is a member due to his ex-officio status.

"I don't follow any of that stuff, but just how you've described it to me, no, I mean, obviously, look, that stuff's done to be provocative and to insinuate, but I think for people of faith, none of this should be new," Rubio told Arroyo.

The show was performed at the Hollywood Bowl at the beginning of August in Hollywood, California.

Some Christians have voiced concern about Erivo, a bisexual woman, playing Jesus.

"It's been true from the beginning in Christianity, it's been – Christianity has been mocked, Christianity has been attacked from its very inception," Rubio said. "In fact, the Church has traditionally been at its strongest when it's the persecuted church, it's been at its weakest when it sort of gets consumed by the culture."

Rubio added that the Christian faith goes against the culture.

"And so, by definition, Christianity has always been countercultural," he said. "It was from its earliest days, and it's been at its strongest and most vibrant. Now, that doesn't mean we seek persecution or we don't take it on. It does. But I think we should understand that, that Christ's own command and Christ's own words, he tells us they're going to hate you because of me."