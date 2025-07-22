House Republicans approve renaming the Kennedy Center Opera House after Melania Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Republicans are proposing to rename the Kennedy Center’s Opera House after first lady Melania Trump.

On Tuesday, House Republicans on the Appropriations Committee approved an amendment in a 33-25 vote on an annual spending bill that would rename the opera house at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts the "First Lady Melania Trump Opera House."

Trump serves as the honorary chairman of the board of trustees at the Kennedy Center.

"This is an excellent way to recognize her support and commitment to promoting the arts," said Rep. Michael Simpson-R-Id.

The move came months after President Trump appointed himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center and fired multiple board members.

At the time, he said that he and then-chair David Rubenstein "do not share [the same] Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture ," according to the announcement on Truth Social.

"Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP," Trump wrote in the post.

The opera house in the Kennedy Center is the second-largest theater in the center, with 2,347 seats.

"Over the years, the Opera House has welcomed dozens of the world's great dance and opera companies and has hosted some of the most important artistic events of the last quarter-century," the center's website states.

The opera house also serves as the site for the annual Kennedy Center Honors, the nation's highest award for lifetime achievement in the arts.