Melania Trump

House Republicans approve renaming the Kennedy Center Opera House after Melania Trump

House Republicans vote to recognize first lady's commitment to the arts with Opera House dedication

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Donald Trump, Melania Trump walk the red carpet ahead of Kennedy Center musical Video

Donald Trump, Melania Trump walk the red carpet ahead of Kennedy Center musical

President Donald Trump answers questions from the press while walking the red carpet with first lady Melania Trump at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

House Republicans are proposing to rename the Kennedy Center’s Opera House after first lady Melania Trump.

On Tuesday, House Republicans on the Appropriations Committee approved an amendment in a 33-25 vote on an annual spending bill that would rename the opera house at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts the "First Lady Melania Trump Opera House."

Trump serves as the honorary chairman of the board of trustees at the Kennedy Center.

DAVID MARCUS: DEMS' KENNEDY CENTER GAY ‘GUERRILLA THEATER’ STUNT IS WHY THEIR ACT WEARS THIN

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump

President Donald J Trump, with his wife First Lady Melania Trump, at the Kennedy Center on June 11 before the opening night performance of Les Misérables later in the evening.  (Craig Hudson/Washington Post via Getty Images)

"This is an excellent way to recognize her support and commitment to promoting the arts," said Rep. Michael Simpson-R-Id. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to The Kennedy Center and the White House. 

The move came months after President Trump appointed himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center and fired multiple board members.

DEMOCRATIC SENATORS HOST PRIDE CONCERT AT KENNEDY CENTER TO PROTEST TRUMP TAKEOVER

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

At the time, he said that he and then-chair David Rubenstein "do not share [the same] Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture," according to the announcement on Truth Social.

"Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP," Trump wrote in the post. 

The opera house in the Kennedy Center is the second-largest theater in the center, with 2,347 seats.

"Over the years, the Opera House has welcomed dozens of the world's great dance and opera companies and has hosted some of the most important artistic events of the last quarter-century," the center's website states. 

President Trump at a Kennedy Center meeting

President Donald Trump leads a board meeting at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 17 in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The opera house also serves as the site for the annual Kennedy Center Honors, the nation's highest award for lifetime achievement in the arts.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

