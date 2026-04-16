Rosie O'Donnell heartbroken over Swalwell scandal, declaring 'men suck' after Bill Clinton comparison

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Rosie O'Donnell reacted to the sexual misconduct allegations against former Democratic congressman and California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell in a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, lamenting that she had donated to one of his campaigns while comparing the situation to Bill Clinton.

"Now can we talk a little bit about Eric Swalwell?" O'Donnell said. "I know that guy. In the ‘What kind of way?’ Like, spoke to him on the phone a couple times, donated money to him, I believe. Talked about him in some public appearances years ago about how I believed in him, and his cute little family and two kids, and standing up to all those people when he, you know, berates them for their moralist behavior."

After Swalwell announced on Sunday that he would be suspending his campaign for governor in California, he said Monday that he would also be resigning from Congress amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

"And then all this comes out about him, and it's heartbreaking to me," she said. "You know? And I wrote him. I wrote him a little message and I said, 'You know, Bill Clinton broke my heart, and now you did too.' You know the conclusion I've come to? Men suck."

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Clinton's office did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

O'Donnell argued men can't control their "sexual urges," and said the situation taught her not to believe in anyone.

"And boy, that Eric Swalwell. You know, teaches you not to believe in anyone," she said. "For me, that's what it does for me. I don't believe in anyone. People have images and they sell themselves as one thing, but they're not that thing. They have complications like all humans do, right? They have addictions, they have impulses, they have frontal lobe disorder, they have narcissism, they have a spoiled privileged upbringing that warps their perspective."

Swalwell is facing a string of accusations, including that he drugged and raped one woman and sexually assaulted one of his staffers, which have spurred at least two local criminal investigations. He has denied all the allegations, but has admitted to making mistakes.

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O'Donnell fled the U.S. after President Donald Trump was elected in 2024 and now resides in Ireland.

She revealed during an interview in February that she had been back in the country for two weeks, but didn't tell anyone.

"I was recently home for two weeks, and I did not really tell anyone," she told Chris Cuomo during an interview on "SiriusXM’s Cuomo Mornings," in mid-February. "I just went to see my family. I wanted to see how hard it would be for me to get in and out of the country. I wanted to feel what it felt like. I wanted to hold my children again. And I hadn't been home in over a year."

She then shared that she "wanted to make sure that it was safe" for her and her daughter to come back over the summer so that they could be with family during her break from school.

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Fox News Digital did not immediately receive a response from Eric Swalwell's representative.