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Eric Swalwell

Swalwell out amid sexual assault allegations after 13 years in Congress

Swalwell is the target of a criminal investigation by the the Manhattan District Attorney's office

By Adam Pack Fox News
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Swalwell has a ‘reckless disregard for the truth,’ political strategist says Video

Swalwell has a ‘reckless disregard for the truth,’ political strategist says

Legal and political strategist Katie Zacharia discusses the allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., following the suspension of his gubernatorial campaign and resignation from Congress on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

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Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., formally resigned his House seat on Tuesday amid a wave of sexual misconduct allegations that spurred calls to step aside or face expulsion. 

"I have just been notified that Eric Swalwell has officially submitted his resignation to the House Clerk," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wrote on X. "Effective immediately."

The House clerk read the letter on the floor Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement came after Swalwell said Monday that he planned to resign but did not lay out a clear timeline. 

Swalwell's resignation appeared to thwart a potential expulsion threat from Luna, who vowed to force a vote on a measure forcibly removing him if he did not voluntarily exit Congress. 

Rep. Eric Swalwell to resign from Congress following sexual assault allegations, expulsion threats Video

ERIC SWALWELL EXITS CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RACE APOLOGIZING FOR PAST JUDGMENT WHILE DENYING CLAIMS

Five women, including one former staffer, have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct or rape. The Manhattan District Attorney's office has opened a criminal investigation into one incident that allegedly occurred in a New York City hotel room.

FBI Director Kash Patel has also invited Swalwell to have a conversation with the bureau about the allegations.

Swalwell has denied any criminal wrongdoing and has promised to fight "false" accusations against him.

He suspended his surging gubernatorial campaign over the weekend after nearly every prominent Democrat who had endorsed him retracted their support.

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This is a developing story and will be updated.

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