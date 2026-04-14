Swalwell out amid sexual assault allegations after 13 years in Congress

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Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., formally resigned his House seat on Tuesday amid a wave of sexual misconduct allegations that spurred calls to step aside or face expulsion.

"I have just been notified that Eric Swalwell has officially submitted his resignation to the House Clerk," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wrote on X. "Effective immediately."

The House clerk read the letter on the floor Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement came after Swalwell said Monday that he planned to resign but did not lay out a clear timeline.

Swalwell's resignation appeared to thwart a potential expulsion threat from Luna, who vowed to force a vote on a measure forcibly removing him if he did not voluntarily exit Congress.

ERIC SWALWELL EXITS CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RACE APOLOGIZING FOR PAST JUDGMENT WHILE DENYING CLAIMS

Five women, including one former staffer, have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct or rape. The Manhattan District Attorney's office has opened a criminal investigation into one incident that allegedly occurred in a New York City hotel room.

FBI Director Kash Patel has also invited Swalwell to have a conversation with the bureau about the allegations.

Swalwell has denied any criminal wrongdoing and has promised to fight "false" accusations against him.

He suspended his surging gubernatorial campaign over the weekend after nearly every prominent Democrat who had endorsed him retracted their support.

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This is a developing story and will be updated.